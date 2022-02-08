Criticism of the Oscars for not having any African American among the nominees for best actress in 2022

Actress Halle Berry’s dream of another African-American woman winning the Best Actress Oscar will have to wait another year.

This 2022 there is no black protagonist nominated for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, options that were announced on Tuesday, February 8 through the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Berry was the only woman of color to win Best Actress, in 2002 for her role as widowed waitress Leticia Musgrove in the film Monster’s Ball.

Nominations for Best Female Lead of 2022 went to Nicole Kidman, for playing comedian Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos; the British Olivia Colman for her role as Leda, a depressed mother in The Lost Daughter; Jessica Chastain for her portrayal of dazzling televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Kristen Stewart for her transformation into Princess Diana, in Spencer, and Penelope Cruz for her role as a photographer in the film Substitute Mothers, by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

Only eight black women have taken home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The possibility of a ninth could come this year, with two black nominees for best supporting woman.

Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for her role as the mother of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the biopic King Richard.

Ariana DuBose also received a nomination for her role as Puerto Rican immigrant Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. If DuBose wins, she would also become the first queer woman of color to take home the Academy Award.

Rounding out the Best Supporting Actress nominations are Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog, Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter and Judi Dench for her role in Belfast.

On the men’s side, two black actors lead the nominations for Best Actor.

Will Smith got the nod for playing the father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams on King Richard.

Denzel Washington received a nomination for his role as General Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Among the other nominations, for best male actor are the Spanish Javier Bardem for “Siendo los Ricardo” (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch in “El poder del perro” (The Power of the Dog) and Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’

Nominees for Best Supporting Actor include Ciaran Hinds for Belfast; Troy Kotsur for Coda; Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for their roles in The Power of the Dog and JK Simmons in ‘Being the Ricardos’.

This year’s Best Picture nominees include Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Other nominations

best original song

Be alive (King Richard)

Two caterpillars (Charm)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow you do (Four Good Days)

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm

flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

best director

Kenneth BranaghBelfast

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

best international film

Drive my Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

best photography

dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

best documentary

Ascension

Attica

flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 in Hollywood.

