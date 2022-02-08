Cristina Medina’s reflection after finishing chemotherapy: “I am living the mourning of what I was”

Living with cancer is not easy. It is not a battle in which there are winners or losers, it is a long-distance race where the finish line is often imaginary. The disease hits you and no matter how many forecasts there are, there is no choice but to face the treatments.

There will be good days and bad days and what can relieve one for another can have the opposite effect. Each goes through the process the best way they can. And as we have come to the world to share testimonies and experiences with our peers, the actress Cristina Medina has been commenting on her social networks since she was diagnosed with breast cancer, both her lows and her highs.

The actress has published a video in the last few hours in which she addresses especially those who, like her, have finished chemo and radiotherapy and now they are with eHormone treatment. The hardest processes have ended, but the consolation does not finish arriving.

“Now is when all the strong emotional shock is coming on me because when they diagnose it you stay ‘piiii’ and then you go to doctors, treatments that destroy you, destroy you, “said the actress, who at first did not explain why relief did not come if the physical crush should have ended.

“It is assumed that in a few months, when I am already recovering, we will be the best version of ourselves, that is what many people who have gone through this disease say, but of course, right now I do not feel like an improved version, I feel that the previous version is destroyed“, he weighed.

“I am living the mourning of what it was”

Going through cancer leaves a mark. It forces an internal search, a complicated exercise but from which the actress, 50 years, has drawn a conclusion that relieves him. It’s not the same as it was before, but that’s not a bad thing either. Of course, living in mourning for oneself is not pleasant.

“I’ve tried to give a reason to all these emotions, a mess of sadness, anxiety, nervousness, fear, everything. And there is a reflection that I have reached and it has helped me, I consider that I am living as a kind of mourning of what it was, surely when this ends in a few months and it is recovered the previous one will return, with the new one we will make a new version. But if someone is upset and instead of feeling happy about having finished the treatment, they are like a cat in a bag, that you know that I am the same and that it has helped me to think about this.