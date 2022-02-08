Create your own Wordle and share it with the world

Created by the brothers Pallat and Pulkit Agarwal the Web MyWordle allows us to create our own word boards in a variety of languages, including Spanish , English, German, French or Hindi. In addition, it eliminates the five-letter word restriction and works with no apparent character limit (we have tested with sternocleidomastoid). After writing a word accepted in the dictionary of the chosen language in the text box, we will click on Generate link and we will get a specific link for our crossword puzzle.

Originally created by Josh Wardle and his partner palak shah , running this online crossword puzzle once a day allows players to try to guess a five-letter word. Although this limitation has been solved to a certain extent by the appearance of some variants and alternatives to Wordle, including one with words in Spanish, today we will tell you how to create your own word games and share them with your contacts as many times as you want.

Once the keyword of our Wordle has been chosen, the operation is almost identical to that of the official version, having up to six attempts to find out the selected word. To help us, we will know that a letter is correct in the same order if it appears in green, or it is correct but in another position if it appears in yellow. If the vowel or consonant does not appear in any position, it will be grayed out to help us discard it on the next try.

Share MyWordle with your contacts

One of the advantages that the creating your own Wordle in MyWordle is the possibility of sharing each of the challenges with your contacts, by assigning a unique link that leads directly to your hobby. In this way, you will be able to test your family, friends, co-workers or anyone else you can think of as many times a day as you want. To do this, you only have to choose a word truly included in the dictionary of the five included languages ​​and forward the link that MyWordle assigns us.

When someone accesses that link, they will instantly start playing the Wordle that we have created. It does not require any kind of contact information nor is the author credited, so we will simply need the URL so that our challenge begins to go around the world.

Another of the tools available to creators in MyWordle is the possibility of knowing a series of statistics related to the Wordle that we have designed, to have a better idea of ​​the difficulty encountered by users and the success rate they’ve had trying to guess it. After the successive attempts to guess the word of each link, at the top we can find a link that will present us with a series of data such as the percentage of people who have managed to guess it and in the attempt in which they succeeded, the streak of solutions successfully or the best streak in force at the moment.