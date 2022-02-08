Court of Justice has good news for Trevor Bauer

The launcher of MLB, Trevor Bauerwill not face any position criminal for allegedly beating and suffocating an unconscious woman during sexual intercourse.

What MLB thinks:

“MLB’s investigation is ongoing and we will provide further comment at an appropriate time.”

Clearly, those words let it be known that there is nothing concrete about whether he will be suspended for the 2022 season, or if he will be considered for the games he has already missed.

Remember, Bauer, 30, was accused of having physical contact with the woman during two sexual encounters in April and May 2021, which the alleged victim said left her with bumps, bruises, scratches and other injuries.

As for Bauer, he has long insisted that he did absolutely nothing wrong. saying the situation was nothing more than rough sex between two consenting adults.

Bauer, expected to be one of the aces on the Dodgers’ staff, only started 17 games last season after MLB placed him on administrative leave once the allegations became public.

In August, the alleged victim asked a court to grant her a permanent restraining order, protecting her from Trevor Bauer.

However, after several days in court, the judge ruled in Trevor’s favor and refused to order the restraining order. The judge also dissolved the temporary restraining order that prohibits Trevor from contacting the woman by any means.