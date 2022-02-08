Couples, deaf actors and singing in the Oscar nominations

Fun facts and highlights from the Academy Awards nominations announced Tuesday.

DOUBLE DATE

The quartet of actors made up of Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have entered the elite club of romantic couples nominated for Oscars in the same year. The Spaniard Cruz, who has been married to her compatriot Bardem since 2010, was nominated for best actress for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralleles”, while Bardem was nominated for “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”) in which plays Cuban Desi Arnaz. Dunst and Plemons, who live together and have two children, have been a couple since 2016. They were nominated in the supporting actor categories for playing a married couple in “Power of the Dog.”

Dunst told The Associated Press that Bardem and Cruz are “definitely the sexiest couple.”

The couples join other nominees in the same year including Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Heath Ledger and Michele Williams, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

BING CROSBY, JAMES CAGNEY, GENE KELLY AND ANDREW GARFIELD?

Twenty-five men had been nominated for best actor for a role in a musical before Andrew Garfield was nominated Tuesday for playing “Rent” musical creator Jonathan Larson in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

“And now it’s 26 with me this morning,” he told the AP after hearing his name among the Oscar nominees. “Bing Crosby, Gene Kelly, James Cagney, it’s (expletive) amazing. I feel strangely very grateful for that. I hadn’t sung before and I hadn’t played the piano or danced in a real way before.”

If he wins, Garfield would be the sixth honoree of those 26 singing men joining Crosby, Cagney, Rex Harrison, Yul Brynner and Jeff Bridges.

AN ACHIEVEMENT FOR THE DEAF

Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar, for his role as the fisherman patriarch of a mostly deaf family whose hearing daughter wants to become a singer in “CODA” (“CODA: Signs Of The Heart”). And the first since Kotsur’s “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin, who was nominated in 1987 for “Children of a Lesser God.”

“I feel like this is just the beginning,” Kotsur told the AP. “It’s like lightning.”

He added that he does not know what he is going to wear on the day of the ceremony.

“I think I’ll ask Marlee for advice,” he said.

VETERANS AND ROOKIES IN ACTING

The leading actor categories are filled with performers who have received multiple Oscar nominations, including Denzel Washington, whose nomination for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is his 10th, and Nicole Kidman, whose nomination for “Being the Ricardos” is his fifth.

Kristen Stewart, was nominated for playing Princess Diana in “Spencer”, by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, and is the only rookie in the group.

The supporting actor categories, which have seen plenty of veterans in small roles in recent years, are the rookies’ club this year. Four of the best supporting actor nominees got their first nominations: Ciarán Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. In the case of JK Simmons it is his second.

The supporting actress category also has newcomers: Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

Judi Dench is the big exception. Her nomination for playing a grandmother in “Belfast” is her eighth.

SEVEN NOMINATIONS FOR BRANAGH

The three nominations for Kenneth Branagh for his autobiographical film “Belfast” have made him the first person to be nominated for an Oscar in seven different categories.

Tuesday was nominated for best picture, best direction and best original screenplay. He had previously been nominated in the categories of actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay and short film.

He beat out George Clooney and Walt Disney, who were each nominated for six different categories. The two have won multiple Oscars while Branagh is still hoping to win his first.

“Belfast” took seven nominations overall. Branagh told the AP it was an “emotional and magical” day.

DIANE WARREN AGAIN

By now it would be more remarkable if Diane Warren was not nominated for an Oscar. If she won she would really change history. Warren was nominated for the 13th time, and the fifth in a row, for “Somehow You Do”, performed by Reba McEntire from the film about the opioid crisis in the United States “Four Good Days” (“4 Días”) by Colombian director Rodrigo García ( son of the famous writer Gabriel García Márquez).

Warren’s first nomination was for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us” from “Mannequin” in 1988, and he’s been racking up nominations ever since. But he still has yet to win and “Four Good Days” would be an unlikely winner at the Oscars on March 27. Although he will always stay next year and the year after.

NO TALK ABOUT BRUNO

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (in its Spanish version “No se Habla de Bruno”) was not nominated for best original song despite being an overwhelming musical success and one of the most popular movie songs of all time .

Another of the songs composed by Lin Manuel-Miranda for Disney’s animated film “Encanto,” the ballad “Dos oruguitas,” performed by Colombian Sebastián Yatra, was nominated for Oscar consideration before “Bruno” took off.

Miranda said the response to “Bruno” has been “insane.”

“You never think that the musical number of the cast, which makes almost no sense outside the context of the movie, will be number one,” he told AP.

If “Dos Oruguitas” wins, it would put Miranda in the elite territory of the EGOTs, those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. It only lacks the O.

