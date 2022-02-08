Coldplay and Selena Gomez present the video for the song ‘Let Somebody Go’

Selena Gomez Y Chris Martin They are the protagonists of the video clip of Let Somebody Gothe song in which Coldplay The American singer collaborates. The theme, released on October 15, 2021 and which was first played three days later on The Late Late Show with James Corden, is part of the album Music of the Spheres. It is the ninth studio album by the British band.

The video clip, directed by Dave Mayerwho has worked with artists such as Harry Styles, Ariana Grande or Ed Sheeran, takes place in an apparent end of the world. Everything collapses around the couple, while they merge into a hug trying to hold each other.

Recorded in black and white, the video clip poster shows Selena Gomez and Chris Martin embracing. Printed on them is the title of the song, Let Somebody Goand in the background, in what looks like a destroyed cinema, the message Everyone is an alien somewhere. It is the phrase with which the album is promoted and, according to drummer Will Champion, comes to say that “from the perspective of another planet, we would all be aliens. We seek the perspective in which we are all equal.”