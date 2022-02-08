Club World Cup 2022: Fans of Tigres a Rayados: “The bitter ones like you, do not make history”

Lto bar tigers I took advantage of failure of Rayados in the Club World Cup, to taunt his archrival.

Before the game they played Tigres and Mazatlan at the University Stadium, the group of animation Libres and Lokos celebrated with songs the loss of Monterey at the international fair.

“A minute of silence, nothing is heard, nothing is heard, because the Rayados do not exist in bad times,” the fans of the feline painting sang.

In addition to the chants, the fanatics placed a banner outside the Volcano that read: Bitters like you don’t make history.

Said blanket alludes to the second place that the Tigers achieved last year in the Club World Cup, something that the group led by Xavier Aguirre.

