Clifton Collins jr., the actor, who shines in ‘Jockey’, is positioned in the race for the awards

In December, only five actors were nominated for both the Golden Globes and their fierce competitors, the Critics Choice, which in a way officially put them in the running for the Oscar. But those who think that Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington, Peter Dinklage or Andrew Garfield already have a place among the candidates for the Academy Award for Best Actor are not considering someone who could end up causing the big surprise. For now, Clifton Collins Jr has only been inducted by the Independent Spirit Awards, but the rave reviews he has received for his role in Jockey of Clint Bentley and the long article dedicated to him a few days ago by New York Times They can make you the big surprise of the season.

Almost like the horseman he plays in the film, always ready to charge to cross the finish line by surprise, the veteran actor of distant Mexican origin has in his subtle performance to face the five favorites, and also leave others behind. potential nominees like Bradley Cooper, Nicolas Cage, Javier Bardem, Mahershala Ali and newcomer Cooper Hoffman.

Of Mexican origin, he began his career in 1990 using his grandfather’s stage name, González.

Owner of a very particular face and remarkable talent, Clifton began his career in 1990 using the stage name of his grandfather, Pedro González González, a Texan who in his youth earned a living doing comedy acts in Spanish in the tents that entertained the state’s large Hispanic population, and who later in a career plagued by stereotypes went on to work with Groucho Marx and John Wayne.

In its beginnings, the new González González had to deal with the same limitations as Latino actors when it comes to getting roles, but when Joel Schumacher hired him along with a promising Colin Farrell to participate in Tigerland as a southern soldier, he knew he was capable of anything. In 1999 he decided to go back to his real surname, Collins, and two years later he began to make a name for himself working as an equal with Robert Redford in the last fortress . In 2005 he was very close to being nominated for an Oscar for his work in Cloak in which he played a death row inmate who befriends the famous writer, played by Phillip Seymour Hoffman and the following year received his only Emmy nomination so far for his work on the miniseries Thief .

With more than 120 credits in his career, the vast majority of which are supporting roles, his is a recognizable face thanks to his appearances in films such as star trek , Pacific Rim , Transcendence , Mule , Once upon a time in…Hollywood or series like Westworld, Veronica Mars Y ballers . However, after so many years in the industry, the 51-year-old actor is aware that in Hollywood you don’t have to wait for calls but rather generate projects, which is why he spent years participating as a producer with Bentley, who had already directed him in Transpecos , another independent film.

Jockey , in which he plays a sick rider who discovers that a potential competitor played by Moisés Arias may or may not be his son, debuted last year at the Sundance Film Festival, where he won two important awards, including a special mention from the jury for Collins, and was acquired by the influential Sony Classics, the same division of the studio that distributes all of Pedro Almodóvar’s films in the US.

With an eye on the Oscar, the film premiered there on December 29, shortly after winning the audience award at another key event, the festival organized each November by the American Film Institute. Collins, who also has a small role in Guillermo del Toro’s latest film, the alley of lost souls , which will hit our theaters in February, hasn’t sat around waiting for how Jockey transform your career. At the suggestion of the Mexican director, he began to write a film about his grandfather and is determined to direct it. An eternal lover of independent cinema, the actor plans to continue down the same path he has traveled so far: “There is a lot of creative validation there, even from the directors, to make sure everyone is on the same page. And when they find out you are, it becomes a beautiful symbiotic relationship. We all support each other. There is no such thing as the power of the big production companies or the policies of the big agencies,” he told the Golden Globes website in an interview.

