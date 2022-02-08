Claire Foy (‘The Crown’) denounces that a stalker threatened to rape her and prowled her home

Judicial sources have revealed that the actress Claire Foy has suffered harassment by an individual during the past months of November and December. Although it is already in court, the scare was enormous.

On December 17, 2021, the star of ‘The Crown’ called the police to report that a subject was in the vicinity of his homeeven ringing the bell repeatedly. According to the case documents collected by the Daily Mail, the identity of the man belongs to Jason Penrose.

The defendant also sent some disturbing messages to the interpreter’s publicist, Emma Jackson, writing about Foy “being raped, prostituting himself and wanting her to be his girlfriend“, as they share in the same medium.

Likewise, the documents reveal that on November 2, Penrose also sent the following comment to his representative: “I’m sorry, I think it should be Claire’s policy not to discuss anything personal in the media and only professional matters.“.

Now the authorities the subject has been prohibited from communicating with the actress under prison sentence.

‘The Crown’, Claire Foy’s big break as an actress

The acting career of Claire Foy skyrocketed after starring in the first two seasons of ‘The Crown’ where she played Queen Elizabeth II in her first years of reign. The Briton was highly praised for her performance by both audiences and critics alike and she won a Golden Globe, two Emmys and two other Screen Actors Guild awards.





Claire Foy in ‘The Crown’ | Netflix

In addition, he also starred in the latest adaptation of the Millennium saga on the big screen, as well as ‘First Man’, alongside Ryan Gosling. Foy is awaiting release of the religious drama ‘Women Talking’, in which a group of women in Bolivia must fight against their faith after a series of sexual assaults perpetrated by some inhabitants of the area. It will be directed by Sarah Polley and will star Frances McDormand or Rooney Mara, among other stars.

