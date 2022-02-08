Christian Horner won a Mercedes team factory tour

Christian Horner, director of Red Bull, won an auction with a bid of 4 thousand pounds sterling, a price that no other competitor managed to beat to visit the Mercedes facilities

ENGLAND — Christian Hornerteam leader Red Bulltook a tour of the facilities of Mercedes, which the manager won through an auction. However, the Silver Arrows organization hid everything to prevent him from seeing anything during his tour.

According to different reports, Homer won the auction with a bid of 4 thousand pounds sterling, a price that no other competitor managed to beat to see the facilities of Mercedes.

Christian Horner (right), Red Bull manager, greeting his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff. Getty Images

After winning the auction, Horner joked that he wanted 20 more people to accompany him on the tour.

“adrian (Newey, Technical Director), myself, Pierre Wache (Technical Director) and probably Paul Field, our Director of Production. It will be interesting to see how they are spending their budget limit”, were the words given by the team leader Red Bull to RacingNews365.com.

In said interview, Horner recalled that it is not the first time that he has toured the Mercedes facilities, since he had already done so in 2008 with Newey Y David Coulthardwho invited him.

“DC invited us and (then McLaren team boss) Martin Whitmarsh was there. I went with Adrian – he obviously knew his way around and we weren’t allowed to go everywhere! I think we saw the marketing and electronics departments, and we had a very nice lunch, and that was it!”

It should be remembered that the 2021 season ended the rivalry between Red Bull Y Mercedes at a high point. Both teams fought until the last race for the constructors’ and drivers’ championships.

Max Verstappenfrom Red Bull, won the drivers’ championship with 395.5 points, followed by Lewis Hamilton Y Valtteri Boots, both Mercedes drivers with 387.5 and 226 units; while Sergio Perez He finished fourth with 190.

In the constructors’ championship, the situation was different, as Mercedes finished in first place with 613.5 points, followed by Red Bull with 585.5 points.