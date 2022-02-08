Channing Tatum Discusses Failed ‘Men In Black’ And ‘Jump Street’ Crossover

channing tatum still wants to roll the crossover from JumpStreet (Infiltrated in the University) Y Men in Black. Five years after the cancellation of Sony Pictures, the directors Phil Lord and Chris Millerconfirmed that the mashup “was very close to happening”, but that at the last moment everything was discarded and a sequel to the men in black was prioritized, which did not work at the box office. With Tatum and Jonah Hill at the helm, and with the possibility of the return of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, the movie never got to be shot. Tatum, they report from comic bookregrets it and explains how it would have been MIB 23.

A project that did not catch on but in which Tatum firmly believes

“Still I think it could work, I really think so. And if Sony ever really did the hard work, and fixed the production problems we had with this saga, I think we can still do it and take it forward,” Tatum told Collider. “But in this moment, I don’t know why, they just weren’t motivated to shoot it. It really was a very complicated job,” he continues. “Truly, Rodney Rothman’s script was by far the best third sequel of any series I’ve read in my entire life. And I’m not saying this for fun”, he continues before explaining the real mess of production companies and budgets.







“There is on the one hand the producer of Men in BlackSteven Spielberg, and on the other the producer of JumpStreetNeal Moritz and as well as a third party, the person in charge of Men in BlackWalter Parkes”Tatum explained. “Are giant producers, you know, real experts at it. And of course, if they are not willing to reduce their royaltiesyou end up getting a producer fee which is essentially, much more than the actual budget of the film“, he concluded. Then came the quarrels and friction between those responsible, who believed that the tape did not work and that there were elements of both sagas incompatible. In a recent appearance on the podcast Happy Sad ConfusedLord and Miller, who discussed Solo: A Star Wars Storythey said that the script of MIB 23 “it was very funny and very crazy” with an idea “that we really adore”they argued.

“ The producers and their royalties led Sony to cancel the project.

“The idea was Jonah and Channing’s, and he was telling us how their med school adventure entangled them in the world of Men in Black and ended up getting them into the middle of an alien invasion,” said Miller, who remains excited about the idea. “It was a lot of fun, it was crazy to try to manage these two sagas and not sink it, it seemed like a real challenge”he concludes.