Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins ‘National Treasure’ Series As Millionaire Treasure Hunter

The series on 'The search' ('National Treasure') that Disney + is developing has achieved its most dazzling signing. This is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will play a millionaire treasure hunter used to always getting what she wants.

As part of Disney’s strategy of continuing some of its most successful films through sequels or reboot in serial format, NationalTreasure (or The search according to its Spanish title), fits into the second trend betting on younger characters and a new adventure beyond the plot of the original trilogy of films. In the first one, Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger were looking for a treasure that appeared on a map on the back of the United States Declaration of Independence.

This time, the series will follow a young Latina, played by Lisette Alexis, who investigates the history of her family and discovers that an incredible treasure is fundamental to it. Next to her we will see Catherine Zeta-Joneswho has signed on for fiction as a billionaire expert in the black market for antiques who is looking for the same treasure not only for the money it may be worth.

Zeta-Jones is focusing in recent years more on television. She was Olivia de Havilland in Feudparticipated in the second season of Prodigal Son and starred for Facebook Watch Queen America, about a ruthless misses preparer. It will also be Morticia for wednesdaythe series about the addams family that Tim Burton has developed for Netflix.

