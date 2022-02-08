Carrot butter, the British pharmacy favorite anti-aging ingredient to cleanse the face and rejuvenate the skin

We are fixated on the beauty routines of French women. We know your favorite daily moisturizers and we love your makeup tricks. But the truth is that if we open our eyes beyond the iconic Parisian (and Korean cosmetics), we always find true beauty treasures that could become an essential part of our bag. On this occasion, the protagonist is a

pharmacy signature that sweeps the British and specifically, the

carrot butterthe

anti-aging ingredient mainstay of their best-selling facial cleanser that instantly smoothes skin.

We talk about the balm

Carrot Butter Cleanser, one of the best sellers of the English brand The Organic Pharmacy and used by celebrities such as Emma Watson, Adele or Kylie Minogue. Its formula based on

natural ingredients like the aforementioned carrot along with shea butter and rosemary infusion, works to effectively and gently remove dirt and longer-lasting makeup, two of the main culprits of the

premature aging.

How to apply the cleanser in balm



Of all the options to cleanse the face, balm textures are one of the most chosen by all skin types to remove makeup and impurities. It respects sensitive ones, hydrates dry ones and regulates fat. When is it recommended to apply the cleanser in balm and how to do it? It can be used day and night, and on its own or as a first step in

double cleaning.

Pick up a small almond-sized amount of product for the entire face. Do it with your fingers or help yourself with a spatula. Gently massage in circles all over the face, including the eyes, and then remove the product and dirt with an organic cotton muslin moistened with warm water. The skin stays completely

clean, bright and very comfortable flexibility. Fully prepared to receive the following steps: toner, serum, eye contour and moisturizing cream.

The other alternative that London girls also adore and that sweeps sales, is cleansing butter

Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter. With very similar characteristics, this luxurious make-up remover is ideal for the dullest and dull skin.

Its daily use performs a deep cleaning: purifies and visibly improves enlarged and clogged pores, removes makeup, pollutants and daily residues, and transforms the skin thanks to a perfect combination of very mild chemical exfoliants that come from the

fermented pumpkin enzyme and of acerola. it also contains

mango butter and chia seed oil to instantly smooth and hydrate the complexion. It is suitable for all skin types and can also be used as a mask if you leave it on for 10 minutes.