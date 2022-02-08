Cardi B hits #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

“Up” is Cardi’s fifth No. 1 single, joining her with Drake and Ariana Grande as the most No. 1 artists since “Bodak Yellow” climbed to that position in 2017, extending her record to 5 No. 1s. , highest achievement among female rappers.

cardi She also makes history as the first female rapper to have two No. 1 singles without the collaboration of another artist. Produced by DJ SwanQo & Young Dza, “Up” is on all digital platforms and streaming services; the official video, directed by Tanu Munio, is available on Youtube.

Recently named by Billboard “Woman of the year 2020” and appearing on the cover of Interview magazine, Cardi B made history last summer with the single “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)”. Certified three times platinum in the US, “WAP” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” upon its release in August; It was Cardi’s fourth No. 1 single in the country, extending her record as a female rapper with the most No. 1 singles in Hot 100 history and cementing her as the only female rapper to have reached the top spot on the Hot 100 in two different decades.

In addition, “WAP” broke several records, including the most streams in the first week for a female artist (93M), the first week with the most streams of 2020, and one of the top 3 debuts for a hip-hop song. hop of all time.