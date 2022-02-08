Camila Cabello reappears gorgeous in Los Angeles

Camila Cabello reappears on the streets of Los Angeles weeks after the alleged reconciliation with Shawn Mendes came to light.

We said goodbye to 2021 with the sad news that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had decided to put point and end to your relationship, after two years of dating. Despite having been separated for a few months, two weeks ago they were discovered walking very close together down the street, but they were not alone, they had the company of tarzanthe common pet of both.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walking their dog. Photo: Networks

It seems that although both have broken their love relationship, they have decided not to lose contact; although she looks like they are going to have one second opportunity soon. “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends“, Both made it clear on their Instagram profiles after confirming their breakup.

Camila Cabello is a real pibonazo

Furthermore if we look at Camila Hairyou can see that the Cuban is not taking the break with Shawn Mendes badly, since she reappears walking the streets of Los Angeles with a real style. She was gorgeous! He wore black pants with a white tank top that featured a drawing of a man. Camila accompanied this look with a black leather jacket, black military boots and gold hoop earrings that gave her a real ‘rollazo’.

Camila Cabello walking around Los Angeles. Photo: Agency

While Camila Cabello was walking around Los Angeles, she had a smile from ear to ear which suggests that it is due to his alleged reconciliation with Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello happier than ever. Photo: Agency

That both also get along despite having broken their relationship, makes their followers proud, since despite everything, they seek happiness between them.