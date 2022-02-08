Camila Cabello gives a taste of her new song

Although his summer single “Don’t Go Yet” continues to dominate radio stations around the world, Camila Hair is already finalizing preparations for a new song that will hit the airwaves sooner rather than later and that, according to the small excerpt you have shared of the songpromises to become a new smash hit to add to his long list of hits.

Without going any further, this weekend the interpreter has uploaded a ‘story’ to her Instagram account in which she appears lip-syncing and dancing with her new creation. The fans of the former member of Fifth Harmony They are very excited about this advance, especially since it seems to be part of a new album that the diva will launch on the market in the short term.

In fact, on the same recording Camila appears writing a long list of thanks linked to her next musical project, the successor to her album ‘Romance’, released in 2019. As if that weren’t enough, the star of Cuban origin has returned to work with his good friend Ed Sheeran, who revealed a few days ago that both will release the theme in the spring of 2022.

In a recent interview, Camila also confessed that both Ed What Taylor Swift they were his great “heroes” and referents when it came to musical composition, and even that he had turned to them for advice to learn how to deal with the traditional mental and creative block that occasionally befalls artists.

“Taylor and Ed have always been very nice to me. They are my song heroes and the fact that they spoke to me was something impressive in itself.“, he pointed out.

