Cameo arrives in Spain with people like Hagrid, Carmen Lomana or Pau Gasol

Founded in 2017 in Chicago, United States, Cameo was one of the first to create a business model for celebrities – more or less current – ​​to earn extra money. Now the app for ask for messages from familiar faces in the world of entertainment or sport, land in Spain.

Founded by Steven Galanis, Martin Blencowe and Devon Townsend, it may be the best known internationally. But it is not the only one. Since it was created five years ago and despite receiving requests from 183 countries, Cameo has produced local clones all over the world. In the case of Spain, Cleb has taken the place for the famous natives. Carmen Lomana, Rappel, Kiko Rivera, Sofía Suescun or Master Joao They are some of those who have taken an extra salary in this application. Memmo Heyou!, also imitating Cameo’s business, was the first to land in Spain.

In this way, Cameo will have to compete for the group of celebrities. With an advantage, yes: its long history in tow. Because Cameo doesn’t just cater to local celebrities. With an extensive catalog, it opens the door to the cream of the American celebrity. Of course, more expensive than the local average.

Cameo: from Chuck Norris to Pau Gasol

Cameo’s growth had been great until 2020. The idea of ​​being able to contact celebrities and having them send a professionalized video was quite attractive. Not only for the fans, but also for the artists. The arrival of the pandemic and confinement reinforced the business model for a group of celebrities who had no other resources than to contact their followers directly. While some have opted for Only Fans to earn an extra salary, others have opted for something else Light.

With these, Cameo’s offering may probably be the widest. In the United States, where they have more tradition, they reach some of the most prominent names. And also expensive. It costs €435 to receive a direct message from Lindsay Lohan, €392 from Chuck Norris or €653 from baseball player Mariano Rivera. The list is practically endless and also available by segments. are you a fan of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones or The Money Heist? There you have all the actors available. And no, there are neither Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, Emilia Clarke. We are sorry.

What about Spain? Of course, the official arrival of Cameo is accompanied by recognized faces. Alaska and Mario do not miss the appointment. €83 in both cases. Also Juan Magán for €74 or Pau Gasol, the most expensive in the country, for €261. From the platform they point out that none of the Spaniards present in the list are subject to exclusivity, so it is likely that you will find them in other competing applications.

Direct or personalized messages

As if it were choosing a restaurant, in this case you have to take into account the ratings of celebrities. The fact that they are in the catalog is not a guarantee of having our personalized message. And here is the grace of the matter, not everyone is especially open to sending messages continuously.

Personalized videos are prepaid, the character has a few days to respond. If you do not accept, the amount is returned. The subject comes in the direct messages. At a cost of just a few euros, the fact of sending them does not guarantee that it will be answered. If there is no replica, you will never see your money again. So you want to send one to any celebrity in the Cameo catalog, make sure beforehand if they usually respond or not.

On the other hand, the monetization of Cameo has also gone through messages for companies in recent months. Just like birthday videos, but as a gift from a boss to his employees. Also with the creation of an NFT purchase gateway. Created by one of the celebrities on the list, Cameo followers will have the option to purchase one of the digital assets in advance. Again, an additional line of business for a large group of familiar faces.

