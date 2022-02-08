Caitlyn Jenner to be boss of a team in the W Series

ANDThis Tuesday it has become official that the WSeriesthe international single-seater motorsport championship for women, will have a team owned by former racing driver and Olympic champion, Caitlyn Jennerwith a view to the 2022 season.

The American Jenner has a most convoluted and unlikely story. I was born Bruce Jenner. He was a great athlete who achieved the Decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics (Canada), setting a third consecutive world record. In 1992 he married, then had two daughters, and also became stepfather to his four daughters. These daughters are surnamed Kardashian … In fact, he is a celebrity for his participation in the program “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

In 2015, Jenner publicly announced her identity as a woman. She has also dedicated herself to politics, but of course she has a past related to the world of motorsports (during the 80s she was a regular driver in competitions). IMSA).

Now this famous cone is looking to make it big in the W Series when his team, Jenner Racing, compete in a third season with eight grand prix weekends. It all starts in Miami, in May. There will be races in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Hungary, Japan, Texas and they will finish in Mexico.

The W Series, the ideal place

Caitlyn Jenner said after the news broke: “As a believer in fair competition, a lover of car racing and a supporter of all women being in the sport from grassroots to elite level, the W Series ticks all the boxes for m and it is a fusion of the different aspects of my career. A championship dedicated to inspiring young women and giving women the opportunity to succeed in roles in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, the W Series is changing the face of motorsport. As the series continues its rapid expansion with a truly international cast of drivers and racers, this was the perfect time to get on board“.

He added: “I followed with great enthusiasm last year when the E Series made its US debut (in Austin), where its drivers entertained 400,000 fans over the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. In May, I will be beaming with pride as my team, Jenner Racing, begins its bid in Miami. As always, I’m in this to win.“.

And, finally, he concluded: “I have always had a passion for racing. “I saw the W Series and saw what they were doing and then the opportunity came to own one of the teams and really get involved and I said: ‘Wow, Wouldn’t it be great if I could do something like that?’ There are some very good women as pilots. I mean they are tough and they can drive. But they need to have a chance and obviously the last thing is F1. I would like to become a kind of Roger Penske. I plan to be on every date. I think it’s really important that they have someone behind them supporting them.”