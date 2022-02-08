Caitlyn Jenner assembles a team for the W Series

A new team owned by the former Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner will compete in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motorsports championship said on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old, who like Bruce Jenner won the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and competed as a racing driver in the 1980s, will be the team manager overseeing the day-to-day running of the Jenner Racing team.

The stepfather and father of the celebrities Kasdashian-Jenner came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2015 as reflected in his own reality show ‘I Am Cait’ once distanced from the one starring his stepdaughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney his ex-wife Kris Jenner, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

The Jenner Racing for the W Series Jenner Racing

“As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motorsports and an advocate for all women in the sport, from the grassroots to the elite, the W Series ticks all the boxes for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career,” Jenner said in a statement.

“A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the opportunity to succeed in roles in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, the W Series is changing the face of motorsport.”

The team said choosing a driver line-up, car livery and acquiring sponsors aligned with the “mission to promote women in the sport” was top of Jenner’s agenda.

“She has performed at the highest level in the sport, she is a proven winner and a complete knucklehead, and I know her passion for the sport and motorsport will inspire everyone in the W Series,” said W Series General Manager Catherine Bond Muir.

The W Series visits five new circuits in 2022 as part of an eight-race calendar with teams competing on the same weekends as Formula 1 for the second year in a row.

The series kicks off in Miami from May 6-8 as a support event for the inaugural Formula One Grand Prix of Miami around Hard Rock Stadium.