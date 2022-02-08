BUAP Medicine students win in national morphology contest

Drafting

Puebla / 07.02.2022 22:27:51





students of the School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Puebla (UAP) endorsed the educational quality and the values ​​with which they are formed by standing out with their participation in the XIII National Student Morphology Contestwhere they achieved two second places in the categories of General Anatomy and Neuroanatomy. A contest that is part of the XXIV National Morphology Meetingtoin which more than 230 students and professors of Medicine from 19 institutions in Mexico participated.

The awards went to the two teams made up of instructors from the Department of Human Anatomy and Dissection of the Faculty of Medicine of the UAP. The Neuroanatomy group was made up of Emilio Gómez Villanueva, Dan Lisandro Romero Méndez, Jorge Alberto Hernández Vidal and Alan Fabián Córdova Argueta. While that of General Anatomy by Víctor Hugo Leyva Rosas, Stuart Javier Mialma Omaña, Arturo Elías Torres and Darío Guzmán Domínguez.

The contest consisted of two phases, a semifinal and a final; In the first one, a online exam, which was done within their academic unit. 13 teams participated in this test, of which they were selected top five in the countryincluding those of the UAP.

Then, in the final stage, a 30 question exam, which was answered by all team members. The effort, preparation and management of knowledge was what allowed the students of the Maximum House of Studies in Puebla to achieve good results and be on the podium by finishing second in their respective categories.

The XXIV National Meeting of Morphology It is organized by the Mexican Society of Anatomy, made up of renowned specialists in the area from all over the country; your goal is promote the study of Human Anatomy, as well as to consolidate research in this area and related disciplines, such as Embryology, Surgery and Imaging, as the primary basis for the teaching of medical sciences.

The Faculty of Medicine of the UAP has a historical and outstanding tradition in the training of professionals in the area of ​​health, at a technical level, undergraduate and postgraduate, with high scientific, technical, pedagogical and humanistic preparation, who contribute to the development of the state and the country.

CHM