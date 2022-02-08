Bruce Willis: Why did they give their own category at the Razzie Awards to the worst in cinema? | Film and TV

The Razzie Awards dedicated to the worst of cinema announced their nominees on February 7 . In the list, there was something that caught our attention: an entire category was dedicated to Bruce Willis films, 8 in all.

The films starring Willis were American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death Y Survive the Game. None exceed 20% on the Rotten Tomatoes movie rating portal and they have been released directly on video or streaming platforms without much noise.

Willis was one of the most outstanding actors of his generation for his participation in films such as Hard to Kill, The fifth element or pulp fiction. but the actor has avoided starring in major studio releases altogether since 2015.

Instead, Willis has embraced “direct-to-video” projects from director/producer Randall Emmett. These movies have started to garner a bad reputation on the internet for featuring the actor’s recognizable name as a key element of the movie, but actually gets a minimal amount of screen time, according to reports Collider .

Emmett’s formula is simple: “Take money from anyone, offer big money to a star over 60 for a day or two of work, then use that actor’s name to sell the movie in foreign markets. Along the way, quit.” to unionized writers and directors whenever possible, keep filming days to a minimum, and shoot in places like Puerto Rico, where the local government offers filmmakers tax credits,” according to with Vulture. Emmet is listed as a producer on nearly 110 titles. Other veteran actors such as Steven Segal or Sylvester Stallone have also participated in this type of project.

Willis continues to work and american siege is his first title of 2022. Other titles like Gasoline Alley, A Day to Die, Vendetta, Fortress 2, The Wrong Place, Die Like Lovers Y Corrective Measures, they will be launched in the course of 2022.