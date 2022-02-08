broadcast minute by minute for day 4 of Liga MX

Cruz Azul and León will face each other this Monday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m. (local time) for matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament at the Nou Camp Stadium.

After two weeks of hiatus, the shares return in the MX League. Blue Cross will play their match this Monday, February 7, where they will seek to remain undefeated in this Closure 2022 after two wins and one draw. Lionthe rival on duty, and also undefeated, will try to string together his second consecutive victory.

The duel will take place in a Nou Camp Stadium with 70% capacity allowed by the health and competition authorities. The last confrontation between both teams dates from the past opening 2021where the felines were imposed by the minimum in the Azteca within the framework of day 11.

for this commitment John Reynoso You will not be able to count on your last two signings: Ivan Morales and Angel Romero. The two newly arrived soccer players are in the process of applying for their work visas. To them Christian Tabó and Adrián Aldrete join, injured, along with Santiago Giménezwho was sent off in J3.

Where to watch the Cruz Azul vs León live stream online

This match corresponding to date 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament will be broadcast by Fox Sports and Claro Sports starting at 9:06 p.m. (local time).

Cruz Azul vs León: Confirmed alignments

Blue Cross: Jose de Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Alejandro Mayorga; Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Bryan Angulo and Ignacio Rivero.

Lion: Alfonso White; Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Andrés Mosquera; Iván Rodríguez, Luis Montes, Omar Fernández, Víctor Dávila, Jean Meneses; Federico Martinez.

Minute-by-minute transmission: Cruz Azul vs León