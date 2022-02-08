Britney Spears sends a message to her detractors in networks: “You are so cruel” eint | INSTAGRAM | VIDEO | shows

The ‘princess of pop’ has a lot to say. Britney Spears He draws the attention of his followers (and his detractors) again with his last publication on Monday, February 7 on Instagram. In this opportunity, The artist used her platforms to show her sports facet. What’s more, took the opportunity to send a strong message to those who criticize her.

“I wanted to re-upload this video! All your comments are very NICE. I could also re-record this video but me singing. I say, why not?”, pointed out the artist.

What else did the artist say about her ‘haters’?

The interpreter of “Stronger” decided to give seriousness to her recording. “I could gain some empathy for myself and say THE THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID,” she wrote, alluding to her sister’s recently published book.

What surprised his followers the most is that, with this publication, he responded to those who criticize his physique: “First, go to hell, who do you think you are to talk like that? (…) You are so cruel that you may need a little cleaning. I keep smiling.”

Britney Spears dedicated tender words to her lawyer Mathew Rosengart on Instagram

Days before, Britney Spears used her social networks to do the opposite. The singer took a few minutes to dedicate tender words to her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. The artist revealed that she had met with him to talk about the new projects they want to do together.

Britney thanks her lawyer and plans to release projects with him. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

Britney wrote: “This man has changed my life. So many exciting projects ahead! We accidentally ran into each other for lunch! Thank you for always being so kind and respectful to me. Mathew Rosengart, I just adore you.”

Their friendship has grown stronger over the years. Once Rosengart became Britney’s legal representative, he has been clear about her opinion that Jamie Spears will have to take responsibility for the abuses carried out against the singer.