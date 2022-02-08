BREAD | National Action Party

Mexico City, February 8, 2022.

In the last session of our National Council, it was decided not to make a big deal out of the government, we will only take care of the consultation boxes.

With this simulation, López Obrador and his party once again make fun of the citizenry.

Very unfortunate that on a presidential whim so much public money is wasted, which should be used to generate employment, security and health.

The National Action Party will challenge the call for the revocation of the mandate, because the figure that served the people to remove a ruler due to loss of confidence, is completely distorted in a ratification of the mandate to empower the ruler; because it was evident that the signatures were gathered in a completely fraudulent and misleading way, by the government structure and by the president’s party.

Through the CDEs and the CDMs we will inform our militancy that in our last session of the National Council we agreed not to validate said distorted exercise, emptying this simulation carried out, promoted and sponsored by the President of the Republic and his party, Morena; we will only participate in the care of the boxes.

This was announced by the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza, who stressed that the exercise is improperly about the ratification of the mandate, as the Morenoite leaders themselves have already said.

“This is a useless exercise, which serves presidential egomania, waste and deception. Likewise, the government and its party perverted a democratic exercise,” he stressed.

We deeply regret that the Executive insists on making this millionaire expense that could well be used to buy more vaccines and treatments for children with cancer.

For this reason, Acción Nacional will not validate an exercise of simulation and deception, where its main promoters, the Executive and Morena, were in charge of collecting false signatures, with inconsistencies and a series of irregularities.

Only last December, the PAN released observations on 293 thousand 106 signatures collected by the APP, among which they highlight that the image does not correspond to the original of the CPV, only the front or back of the CV was sent, the The image presented does not correspond to the physical of the CPV, the image is in black and white, it is illegible, the live photo does not correspond to the person who issues his support.

Other irregularities are that the image of the person was supposedly not taken directly, the face is not visible, the signatures do not correspond, there are inconsistencies between the CURP data and the Elector’s password, there are duplicate supports from the same promoter, records only in the Electoral Register, cancellations of the Register, data not found, support received that is in processing and others in the control table.

In the same way, the INE registered a few days ago more than 17 thousand supports with credentials of deceased people, while 301 thousand 655 are duplicate supports and 41 thousand 813 are loss of validity. And of the 11.1 million signatures that could be verified and quantified, only 40% were verified, of which 990,189 presented some inconsistency in both APP modalities and on paper.

For this reason, Acción Nacional will not validate such a deception, we have a civic duty to protect the interests of citizens and not allow another simulation of this government that only manipulates and accommodates things as it pleases, seeking to distract Mexicans from the real problems of the country, always generating false perceptions.