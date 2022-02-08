Blockbuster productions and auteur films fight for Oscar nominations

“Dune”, “Belfast”, “Love without barriers” and “The power of the dog” fight for the Oscar nominations that will be announced this Tuesday, determining the best films of the year in which theaters reopened.

Giant film productions, many of which were postponed during the first year of the pandemic, will compete with streaming favorites to win the biggest award in Hollywood that will be delivered on March 27.

“Last year we had some more indie Oscars. (…) This year is the return of great cinema, huge productions and studio work,” said a voter from the American Film Academy who asked to remain anonymous.

“The competition is great this year,” said Deadline columnist Pete Hammond.

The sci-fi epic “Dune,” released in theaters and streaming at the same time, is expected to win nominations for best picture and director, and sweep technical categories such as visual effects, cinematography and sound.

“I would say that it may be the one with the most nominations. Warner Brothers did a great campaign to promote it,” said the Academy member.

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical black-and-white account of the violence in northern Ireland in the 1960s, has won over those seeking stories of family and roots, even though it failed to thrill at the box office.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s decision to make a version of “Love without barriers” (“West Side Story”) was criticized by those who considered it unnecessary to reissue the 1961 musical that went down in history as the most recognized in the history of the Oscar.

But for others, his impressive choreography and technical achievements are cause for applause.

“I think it will be nominated” for best picture, Hammond said.

With the somber western “The Power of the Dog,” available on Netflix, Jane Campion could make history by becoming the first woman to be nominated twice for best direction, 28 years after being recognized for “The Piano.”

Although movie theaters reopened in 2021, the only films that drew pre-pandemic crowds were new releases from the James Bond franchises “No Time To Die” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” .

“We reward stage experiences, and ‘Spider-Man’ pretty much only rescued the theater last year,” the Academy voter said.

Meanwhile, the latest installment of 007 could be rewarded with the dramatic farewell of Daniel Craig’s acclaimed performance as the British spy.

The popularity of the films nominated on Tuesday will be crucial. Last year, the awards were disputed by unknown productions by large audiences.

“I guarantee you the Academy is hoping ‘Spider-Man’ gets a best picture nomination, because they really need it to keep the show going,” Hammond said.

But despite what “Black Panther” accomplished a few years ago, the Academy voter said it would be “probably a surprise” if another superhero movie were nominated for the top award, best picture.

“Encanto”, the Disney production that follows a family that lives in a magical place in the mountains of Colombia, is positioned as the favorite to win its nomination for best animated film.

Other films that appear in the predictions are “King Richard: a winning family” (“King Richard”), in which Will Smith plays the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, and “Don’t look up”, a satire on climate change and politics starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Will Smith is seen as a candidate along with Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays a grim cowboy in “The Power of the Dog,” as well as Andrew Garfield for his first musical role in the Broadway adaptation of “tick, tick… Boom.” !”.

For the category of best actress, they bet on several stars who embodied real characters on the big screen.

Nicole Kidman played the legendary comedian Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”, while Lady Gaga played the wife of the heir to the fashion industry in “The House of Gucci”, Jessica Chastain got into the skin of the media American evangelist Tammy Faye in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and Jennifer Hudson brought Aretha Franklin to the screen in “Respect.”

Kristen Stewart has drawn buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” but failed to earn nominations for the season’s other key awards from industry unions.

Olivia Colman for “The Dark Daughter” and Penélope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers” could also join the competition.

