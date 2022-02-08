Billie Eilish stops concert after seeing fan who couldn’t breathe

Digital Millennium

in several countries concerts are being held again and the artists are happy to return to the stage and spend time with her fans and although celebrities may not notice many things in the crowd, Billie Eilish showed how attentive she is to her fans at her concerts, to the point of stopping her show to help a person.

Last February 5 Billie Eilish offered a concert in Atlanta and although everything seemed to be going very well, From one moment to another, the interpreter of Bad Guy noticed that one of the people who were present at the show began to draw the attention of the people around him to ask for help.

Through several videos that are already circulating on social networks, Billie Eilish is observed being on stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta when he had to stop the music, since one of his fans had trouble breathing, a situation that has to be addressed immediately.

Among the crowd was a girl who was having trouble breathing due to being surrounded by so many people. Immediately those around him They did not hesitate to try to help the little girl and even asked for an inhaler.

Billie Eilish noticed the movement among the people, so she stopped the concert momentarily.tended to what the public requested.

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?”.

Billie Eilish spoke with the organizers of the place to request the inhaler, In addition, he asked his fans not to crowd together, this in order to avoid any tragedy. like the one that happened at one of Travis Scott’s shows where eight people unfortunately died.

“Okay, they have one. Guys, give him some time. Don’t crowd. We are taking care of our people. I’m waiting for people to be okay to move on.”

