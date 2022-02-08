Billie Eilish stopped her last concert for an emotional reason

The relationship of billie eilish with his fans he has always been very close. The pop icon prioritizes them above all else, with emotional gestures such as giving them surprises, urging them to put away their mobile phones and live her shows 100% or worrying about the safety of everyone in the venue. This issue has also generated a lot of controversy in recent months, due to the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s macro-concert. That’s why, during one of his last shows, He has stopped the ‘performance’ when he saw that a follower was not quite well.

It happened this weekend, in Atlanta (United States), during one of the shows that is opening his ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour, the one for his latest album. At one point during the performance, she must have noticed that a fan in the front rows was having difficulty breathing. ”Are we all okay around here?” she asked interrupting the song. After her, the follower expressed that she needed an inhaler and Billie took two seconds to ask her team to bring her one, and the other attendees not to crowd around her: ” Give her a moment ” .

Of course, he didn’t continue until he saw that everything was back to normal. ”We take care of our people. I’ll wait until you’re all okay, and then I’ll move on,” she expressed. We have the video that is going around the world.

This is not the first time Billie Eilish has stopped a concert. On one occasion, she scolded the security team for not realizing that there were some fans who were not in perfect condition. She was just going to sing ‘Everything I Wanted’ and she said, ”Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Really”. We love that the singer cares so much about her people!

