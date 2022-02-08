Billie Eilish launched a contest on Twitter and generated controversy: they accused her of wanting to exploit other artists

2022 is just beginning and billie eilish He has already faced his first great controversy. The successful 20-year-old artist, who this Tuesday became a world trend after stopping a show to help a spectator who needed an inhaler, promised her fans a new cycle with great surprises, which include new material and tours around the world. In this context, launched a contest with the software company Adobe, but it did not have the impact she expected. When reading the fine print, her followers accused her of wanting to profit from her work.

On January 26, the interpreter of “Lovely” launched on her Twitter account a contest in search of a design for the t-shirts that will be part of the merchandise of their upcoming tours. The announced prize for the winner is a sum of up to $10,000in addition to benefits related to his recitals and access to Adobe services, which greatly excited his fans who are designers.

The artist is involved in a scandal on social networks (Photo Instagram @billieeilish)

According to the rules, there will be ten finalists. Those who reach this instance will have as an award two tickets to one of the shows on the tour, of which they can choose the city where they want to attend. The prize includes travel and accommodation expenses. In addition, they will have one year to use Adobe Creative Cloud for free. And also, the possibility of exhibiting your piece of work on the skin of your favorite artistwhich will enhance the labor market of the contestants.

The singer launched the contest on her Twitter account (Photo Twitter @billieeilish)

What seemed to be a great job opportunity for all those who work in the field of design was overshadowed when those who decided to enroll read the legal terms and conditions to participate. In the document, indicate that all participants who send the required material will assign their rights for this piece to be used, regardless of whether they reach the final stage of the competition.

“Each entrant grants to Sponsor, Billie Eilish and their affiliated companies and designated agents a non-exclusive, transferable, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, unconditional, fully paid and the right to publish and make, have made, use, copy, reproduce, modify and create derivative works from any material provided by the entrant”, expresses the regulations on the official website of the contest. Thus, Adobe could use this material for any other project.

Immediately, the repercussions turned to the comments of the tweet in which Billie Eilish announced the contest, where she did not mention this legal aspect. The outrage was pointed towards the need to obtain free work and the artist was pointed out for being part of this business.where the work of the other is not valued.

(Photo Twitter @billieeilish)

“I can’t believe that an artist, with earnings of around 53 million dollars, would cooperate with Adobe, to exploit other artists in the creation of gratuitous designs under the guise of a contest. Just wow”; “Stop tricking artists into working for you for free”; “Hello potential artists, don’t let the billionaires take advantage of you!”; “Art contests are a scam. one person is chosen but everyone else they just gave away their work for free. This has to stop”, were some of the messages left for the singer on her Twitter profile. For the moment, Billie Eilish decided not to respond to these accusations.