Billie Eilish for a concert to help a fan in need

billie eilishh has become news for what happened at his concert last weekend in Atlanta. The artist did not hesitate stop acting to help to a fan in need. He did not return to the bolus until he saw the situation resolved.

She was sitting on a stool onstage when she realized that someone in the audience couldn’t breathe. She came up to where she was and asked: “Do you need an inhaler?”

He quickly called security for help, while reassuring his fan, “It’s all good.”

“Give him some time, don’t get crowded”Eilish said to the people around her, while reassuring the audience in the stands: “Relax, everything is fine. I’ll wait for you all to be fine to continue.”

The moment was recorded by the attendees and it did not take long to go viral. “He tells me it’s fine. If you need anything, tell me, okay?”Eilish said before resuming the concert.

What happened at the concert and the attitude of the singer inevitably leads to remember the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival of last November. Ten people in the audience suffocated to death in an avalanche during a Travis Scott concert.

There are even those who interpret Eilish’s words as a message to Travis Scott, who followed her performance and now faces a millionaire lawsuit to continue her performance.