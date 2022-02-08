Based on a true story: “The Dropout” series tells the fraud of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos

“The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, hits Star Plus on March 3.

Exactly two months from January 3, 2022, when a California federal court jury declared elizabeth holmes guilty of fraud, Star+ will premiere in Latin America The Dropoutthe story of the dizzying rise of the founder of Theranos, who became the youngest billionaire in history in the blink of an eye, and her no less rapid fall. The announcement coincided with the release of the first trailer in English.

amanda seyfried (Mank) will play the girl who dropped out of Stanford University to found a supposedly revolutionary blood-testing startup that made its way among the major tech companies in Silicon Valley. Naveen Andrews will play Holmes’ former partner and lover, businessman Ramesh Sunny Balwani, who faces his own trial in 2022.

Amanda Seyfried will play the student who drops out of Stanford University to create her startup. (Hulu/Star+)

Available to stream March 3, the limited series tells the story of ambition, money, romance and lies that brought Holmes to the top and precipitated his downfall. Originally kate mckinnon he was going to play Holmes, but he dropped out of the project and Seyfried was cast. The series is the first of several productions on the fascinating case of the founder of Theranos, including a film starring Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Adam McKay.

Naveen Andrews will play Holmes’ former partner and lover, businessman Ramesh Sunny Balwani, who faces his own trial in 2022. (Hulu/Star+)

“What if you could do your blood tests at home? What if you don’t need a whole vial, just a drop?” asks Seyfried’s Holmes. “This machine is going to change the world.” The new technology, called The Edison, began to roll like a snowball as the Theranos founder assured her employees with icy assurance: “Together we are making health care accessible to everyone in the world. this country”.

The original Elizabeth Holmes, found guilty of fraud on January 3, 2022.

If someone told him that his ambition was impossible, Holmes arrogantly interrupted: “Either you do or you don’t, you don’t try here.” Until recently, Holmes’s biotech venture was so successful that she became such a household name that she made the covers of publications such as Fortune, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, Inc. Y Glamor.

“The Dropout” tells how Holmes became the youngest billionaire in history in the blink of an eye, and her no less swift fall. (Hulu/Star+)

The story begins when Holmes is a college student and his ideas on how to simplify blood tests are routinely ignored by his peers and professors. He then decides to drop out of Stanford and pursue his dreams at Theranos. But while it was all splendor and smiles for the cameras, at the company many of its employees are beginning to understand that the whole story is fraudulent: the technology simply doesn’t work.

The series is the first of several productions on the fascinating case of the founder of Theranos, including a film starring Jennifer Lawrence. (Hulu/Star+)

“I give you no reason to doubt me,” he said, and so he kept the ship going until the catastrophic sinking. “This is not just my job: this is who I am. If someone doubts my company, he doubts me too.”

Along with Seyfried and Andrews act Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, Lisa Gay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston Y Michaela Watkins.

“If someone doubts my company, they doubt me,” Holmes said even though he knew his technology was a failure. (Hulu/Star+)

The series was executive produced by Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson Y Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter He directed several of the episodes in this joint Hulu, Searchlight Television, and 20th Television project.

The March 3 Star+ will premiere the first three episodes and the remaining four will be uploaded to the platform once a week every Sunday.

