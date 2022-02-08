Bank fraud is modernized with the use of apps

The fraud made through phishing it remains one of the most common practices to deceive users of banking services and has become more sophisticated beyond emails with bogus links.

According to reports from the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, now it is requested to download applications to have control of the client’s device and access their bank account.

In a recent case, a user of BBVA 65-year-old received a call in which they identified him by name. The alleged bank employee, named Cristian, explained that he contacted her since an unauthorized purchase was detected in amazonand therefore sought to corroborate the operation.

During the call, it was explained to the user that the unrecognized charge was for 13 thousand pesos, and the alleged bank worker asked him to download the Quick Support and BBVA Send applications on his phone, arguing that his account would be protected, in addition to that a transfer would be made to verify that it would work well.

They also told him that some tests would be done, so they asked him not to open his bank application for a few hours.

Both apps are legitimate: the first is used for remote control of a device, and the second for shipping. Both are in official download stores, depending on the mobile operating system.

Days later, the client received one last call in which they told him that it was to end the support service. When in doubt, the user went to the bank branch, where they informed him that it was a false situation, and he was notified that 15 thousand pesos were withdrawn from his account. Consequently, the financial institution canceled the compromised account and assigned a new card.

Cases like the above are part of the complaints received by the Citizen Council, whose records show that seven out of 10 registered fraud attempts via phishing, in any form (messages or calls), are made arguing unrecognized charges in banking operations .

According to the agency, in second place are false calls from airlines.

At the end of 2021, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice in Mexico City received 245 reports of attempted fraud via phishing, while the previous year there were just over 150 complaints.

According to the vice president of sales for the security company Appgate for Latin America, David Lopezonline fraud is on the rise.

“Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and we have seen exponential growth in phishing,” he explained.

In general terms, the most recent data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), from January to June 2021, account for 2 million 75 thousand 291 claims for possible fraud.

The unrecognized charges stood out among the main complaints, which sought to recover 11 thousand 409 million pesos. Based on data from Condusef, claims for possible fraud are almost seven out of 10 customer cases against the bank.

According to the Financial Education Committee of the Association of Banks of Mexico, in 2022 an increase in phishing and social engineering attacks is expected, based on topics such as Covid-19economy, banks and electronic commerce, among others.