Baja California Sur warns of BRATA, a virus that steals passwords

Baja California Sur alerts for BRATA, a virus that steals passwords. Photo: Getty/Illustrative

What is BRATE?

BRATA is a dangerous Trojan that is download on google play and can control your Android, the danger of this invader is that when downloaded from the official store, it could have access to your personal information. stored passwordsespecially the banking ones.

Interestingly, the virus BRAT has been found hosted on applications posing as web scanners. android securityalthough they are Trojans capable of capturing screen lock credentials to monitor device activity and even steal bank passwords.

BRATA has been around since 2018. As of that date, it has been expanding from Brazil (where it began to be distributed) to focus in Spain and the United Statesthen spread to other areas from Europe and America and, finally, Mexican authorities have warned of its danger.

The BRAT virus is able to fully control the phone, displaying pages of phishing that allow stealing banking credentials. Similarly, it works as a keylogger, so it can detect the user’s screen touches to capture them and know all the credentials and passwords.

Mexican authorities alerted by BRATA

At the time, the Cyber ​​Police of Baja California Sur issued a call alerting the citizens on BRATAthe virus that is capable of stealing your passwords.

Through a posting on networks, they pointed out:

“Quite a few apps downloaded from unofficial places are infected with BRATA, it uses keyloggers where cybercriminals implement fake login pages on the user’s phone, in this way, they can store passwords to access the user’s bank accounts. the victims”. Cyber ​​Police of Baja California Sur.

The cybersecurity agency in the state recommended that you keep your software and antivirus up to date; In addition, you must examine all the apps you download.