Atlético San Luis players send a Fair Play message after Toluca’s controversial goal

Through social networks, the rojiblancas established that the participants in the Liga MX Femenil should be a reference for all girls

After the controversial play that was presented in the duel between Athletic Saint Louis Y Tolucacorresponding to the sixth day of the Women’s MX Leaguein which the Scarlets scored a goal while the rival goalkeeper Stefani Jimenez was injured, the players, coaching staff and managers of the Potosí team demonstrated on social networks, asking fair play in all the meetings of the Mexican tournament.

Goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez was injured in the match against Toluca. imago7

“Women’s soccer must be a reference for all girls. We must believe and demonstrate the values ​​of this sport. What happened saddens us, but we are sure that

Women’s soccer should be a reference for all girls 👧🏻 We must believe and demonstrate the values ​​of this sport ⚽️.

What happened today saddens us, but we are sure that there are more of us who believe in a #Fair play #SomoSanLui12 @AtletiDeSLPFem – Ana López ⚽ (@anakren_lopez) February 7, 2022

there are more of us who believe in a #FairGame” was the message with which the women’s squad expressed their feelings about what happened in the duel against the Mexiquenses.

What’s more, Stefani Jimenez assured that it is “a pity that these types of situations exist”, because the player from Toluca did not stop after the keeper was injured while searching for the ball.

On the medical issue, it will be this Tuesday when the goalkeeper of the Athletic Saint Louis undergo an MRI to rule out a meniscal injury.