“astropolitics” and the privatization of outer space

We owe the term “geopolitics” to the Swedish political scientist and geographer Rudolf Kje-Lien (Kjellien), around the year 1899. Since then, it has been very closely linked to the foreign policy objectives of the main “powers of the Western world” ( this discipline is taken up in the United States by Robert Kaplan and the famous Henry Kissinger). Although authors point out the ambiguity of borders in their field of study, it is clear that it is trans and multidisciplinary. Thus, we can refer to a subfield of his, such as “astropolitics”.

And why is it important?

In July 1969, man steps on the Moon, in the seventies Japan and China launch their first satellites, India and Israel in the eighties. France and England in the sixties start space programs. Today, a good number of countries have organizations and institutions to develop their programs and policies on outer space. The 21st century has begun with special impetus in the exploration and exploitation of said space; China has sat down with the United States and the Russian Federation, as a fundamental actor in this matter, with a manned space flight in 2003, in 2007 and 2008 together with Japan and India, it would launch lunar probes. Actors like the two Korea, Brazil, Iran and others have started their space programs. In the face of a greater presence of state and non-state actors, in outer space, seeing the development of the Revolution in Military Affairs (REM) in recent decades, the growing dependence on satellite technologies and the steps away taken by the United States , with respect to the treaty signed in 1967 “on the principles governing the activities of States in the exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies” (OST), and which defines space abroad as “common heritage” and allows only a “peaceful use” of it for the “benefit of all humanity”; that prohibits claims of exclusivity and sovereignty “through use and appropriation or by any other method”, and which was signed by 132 countries, it is essential to understand what “astropolitics” is.

What is “astropolitics”?

It is the science in charge of studying “the relationship between outer space and technology, as well as the development of guidelines and strategies of a political and military nature. “Astrostrategy” is the identification of critical locations in outer space and on Earth, the control of which can provide military and political dominance of outer space.

How did the US get away from the OST treaty?

Some of the controversial initiatives taken from Washington, which threaten to undermine the global regime of agreements that governs human activity in outer space, began in 2015 (Obama) with the Competitiveness Act on Commercial Launches into Space. “This law recognizes the private appropriation by US nationals of any resource discovered in outer space… it allows US citizens to sue any entity that interferes with the private appropriation of any space resource.” This is what Professor Julie Klinger, a professor in the Department of Geography and Space Sciences at Delaware University, points out in her article titled “The Geopolitics of Outer Space.” She also indicates that “in 2019 the United States Congress authorized the creation of a Space Force, ignoring the multiple objections that arose from among the ranks of the two major parties for legal, budgetary and moral reasons.” It goes on to say: “The decision, executed in the midst of the National Emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, was followed by an executive order by then President Trump – dated April 6, 2020 – with the aim of promoting the mining exploitation of the Moon and other planets by the private sector, and explicitly disapproved of the idea of ​​outer space as a common heritage of mankind.”

And now?

Professor Klinger indicates that in April 2021 the Russian space agency declared that Russia would probably not renew its cooperation agreement with the United States to jointly manage the International Space Station. A catastrophe in terms of global governance.

Then they criticize Russia’s imperialist policies with Ukraine

I criticize them. I stand in the front row. However, the United States is used to acting unilaterally and then moralizing with the rest of the powers. For these reasons, it has lost so much credibility in the world. Similarly, I wish that all possible diplomatic efforts be made to prevent the invasion of Ukraine. In the name of the right to defend its sovereignty, Russia attacks the Ukrainian sovereignty.

don’t look up

Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and other stars, where something of the subject is raised.

Does Venezuela have an institutional body in charge of space affairs?

ABAE stands for the Bolivarian Agency for Space Activities, created in 2008 out of the need to “know, develop policies for the peaceful use of outer space using space science and technology. It is in charge of managing the satellites acquired by Venezuela for telecommunication and scientific use.”

In the press, on November 10, 2021, it was possible to read: “The ABAE exposes scientific potentialities in Expo Aeronautical Technology 2021”. In the presentation entitled “Space activities in Venezuela and its commercial development”, the president of the agency, Lieutenant Colonel Adolfo Godoy, points out: “The State demands the development of space technology and that here we can carry out research and innovation projects … What is sought is to unite capabilities in the aerospace sector, between traditional companies and those that have been emerging, as well as the private sector”.

