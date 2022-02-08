Are you preparing to return to the NFL? Tom Brady announces when he returns to training

Through a story on Instagram, Tom Brady announced when he returns to training. Are you preparing to return to the NFL?

And one day the story had to come to an end. Tom Brady He did not want to give time to speculation and just a few days after the version that would be withdrawn from the NFL was installed, the quarterback was in charge of giving the news that very few expected.

At 44 years old, Brady had a sensational season that has him as one of the top candidates to win the MVP award after pitching 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 campaign. For that reason, few thought that TB12 was going to retire, but…

Tom Brady announced through a statement through social networks that he was retiring from the NFL after playing for 22 seasons, win seven Super Bowl titlesbeing selected to the Pro Brow 15 times and winning the Super Bowl MVP award five times.

Once it was confirmed that Brady would not return to the gridirons, speculation about a possible epic return was the order of the day and it was even believed that he would sign for one day to retire as a New England Patriots player. In this sea of ​​rumors, a TB12 story appeared on Instagram that excited the followers of Tom with the return to the NFLbut…

Tom Brady popularized the TB12 method of training and eating and, despite being retired from the NFL, has already announced When does he return to training? “First session next week Michael. There are no excuses”, the former quarterback published to report that as of 1February 4 returns to physical conditioning. Are you preparing a return to American football?