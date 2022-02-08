Angelina Jolie spread the desperate request of an Afghan woman

“A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter,” Angelina Jolie began in the description of her social media post. The actress, who in 2012 was appointed Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugeescontinues with its mission of reporting on what is happening in countries such as Afghanistan, which is once again under the Taliban regime.

Also, Jolie shared through her Instagram account a personal letter he received from a young woman in the country and, although he covered up some parts to maintain the identity of the station, he explained that the Afghan woman could not leave the country or speak because of her gender. In her letter, The young woman recounts the atrocities experienced by women in her country. ‘A young woman in Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but has not been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over”, the actress wrote in relation to the letter.

In the post, Jolie went on to say that women in Afghanistan are “being arrested simply for participating in peaceful protests.” And he continued transcribing some fragments of the letter: “I feel that women do not have the right to speak or express their words. Their rights have been taken away and they are not allowed to do anything in this country (…) She may never be able to date or even speak again for being a girl”.

In the letter, the Afghan woman also explained a case in which “a few weeks ago the taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices to call for women’s rights and freedom”. And he concluded: “I just thought this is the end.”

In the post published by Jolie dates and names of activists who were kidnapped and disappeared also appear. These are the cases of Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, Zahra Mohammadi and Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters.

“Follow what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappeared. And new restrictions are being placed on the freedom of women and girls. Please help so that (these women) are not forgotten”, concluded Jolie.

Since her debut on Instagram in the middle of last year, the actress dedicated all her posts to illuminating situations that were perhaps unknown to her followers. Thus, The actress dedicated her first post on the social network last August to a letter sent to her by an Afghan teenager. She recounted her fears in relation to the rights of women in her country.

The account, which in so just three hours exceeded two million followers, was, according to the actress, open to emphasize the moment that the Afghan people are going through who “are losing the ability to communicate through social networks and express themselves freely.” Jolie clarified that resorted to the visibility provided by a massive network like Instagram to share the stories of these women.

“Like others who are committed, I will not walk away from this cause. I will keep looking for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”