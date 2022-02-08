Angelina Jolie spread on her networks the request of an Afghan woman for her rights – Eme – 02/08/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Angelina Jolie published on his social networks the letter of a young woman in Afghanistan fulfilling her mission of reporting on what is happening in countries that are once again under the Taliban regime as part of her duties as Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for the United Nations for Refugees.

Jolie shared a personal letter he received from a young woman in the country and, although he covered up some parts to maintain the identity of the station, he explained that the Afghan woman she could not leave the country or speak because of her gender condition. In her letter, the young woman recounts the atrocities experienced by women in her country. ‘A young woman in Afghanistan He sent me this letter. I am protecting her identity, but she has not been able to go back to school since the Taliban took power, ”the actress wrote in relation to the letter.

In the post, Jolie He went on to say that women in Afghanistan they are “being arrested simply for participating in peaceful protests.” And she continued transcribing some fragments of the letter: “I feel that women do not have the right to speak or express their words. Their rights have been taken away and they are not allowed to do anything in this country (…) She may never be able to go out or even speak again because she is a girl.”

In the letter, the Afghan woman also explained a case in which “a few weeks ago the taliban They arrested two of the women who raised their voices to ask for women’s rights and freedom.” And she concluded, “I just thought this is the end.”

In the post published by Jolie Dates and names of activists who were kidnapped and disappeared also appear. These are the cases of Alia Azizi, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Mursal Ayar, Zahra Mohammadi and Tamana Zaryab Paryani and her three sisters.

“Follow what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are taken from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappeared. And new restrictions are being placed on the freedom of women and girls. Please help so that (these women) are not forgotten,” he concluded. Jolie.

From its beginnings in the networks



Since his debut in Instagram In the middle of last year, the actress dedicated all her posts to illuminating situations that were perhaps unknown to her followers. In this way, the actress dedicated her first publication on the social network last August to a letter sent to her by an Afghan teenager. She recounted her fears in relation to the rights of women in her country.

The account, which in just three hours exceeded two million followers, was, according to the actress, opened to emphasize the moment that the Afghan people are going through who “are losing the ability to communicate through social networks and speak freely”. Jolie clarified that she used the visibility provided by a massive network like Instagram to share the stories of these women.

“Like others who are committed, I will not walk away from this cause. I will keep looking for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”