Angelina Jolie reappears with Zahara and her daughter steals the looks with her blue hair

There is no better adventure for Angelina Jolie than spending quality time with her oldest daughter. The actress reappeared in Los Angeles accompanied by her inseparable Zahara, who looks more charming every day with her latest change of look: her vibrant blue hair.

The young lady has many similar tastes to her mother and, when it comes to making purchases to renew her wardrobe, they turn out to be the perfect duo.

In a new outing, the “Eternals” star looked very happy in the good company of her daughter, who endeared herself to the artist’s fans.

All about Angelina Jolie

The casual look of Angelina Jolie’s daughter

The Hollywood Life portal reviews the new appearance of the movie superstar next to Zahara. The eldest of her daughters is becoming a woman who attracts attention with her youthful outfits.

Its intense blue extensions have a light turquoise gradient at the end of their ends, which is a trend in the hair of young celebrities. And to take care of her hair, the actress accompanied her to Foxtail Salon, in the town of Silver Lake, where they left loaded with bags with countless beauty items.

the teenager, 17 years old, always used to choose sports pieces to ensure comfort on your shopping trip. This time, she opted for black ripped knee jeans, which accentuated her figure.

Zahara braved the cold temperatures of Los Angeles afternoons and walked next to the actress without a coat, wearing only a gray sleeveless shirt and a short white cardigan, along with white sneakers.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter always shows that she likes to combine youthful and modern pieces, which speak of her good taste for fashion in a girl her age. And without a doubt, his blue locks Now they give a very chic touch to their outfits.

For her part, the actress was appreciated with her characteristic elegance clad in a caramel-colored wool coat that she tied at the waist. Underneath she wore black capri pants and her flat sandals for more comfort, on a girls’ afternoon window-shopping.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife completed her outfit with glasses, her black mask, while her hair this time did not look loose, on the contrary, she preferred to pick it up in an improvised bun.

all about celebrities