Ángel Zaldívar accepts criticism for being Chivas’ ‘9’ and warns that he wants to increase his scoring quota in Clausura 2022

The ‘Chelo’ is convinced that “nobody has given him anything” to be the axis of attack of the Sacred Flock

Ángel Zaldívar is aware that being the starting striker for Chivas means that he is under the scrutiny of the fans, so he accepts constructive criticism and demands; however, he warns that will continue working to score many more goals of those that already accumulates in the Clausura 2022.

“I don’tadie has given me nothingThese are years of improving and continuing to grow, of not stagnating and thank God I’m here, I’m enjoying it, I’ve scored two goals and I’m going for more. I have goals and I want to give this club more joy. I am aware that there will always be criticism, more so in a team like Chivas and being the starting nine. The truth is that I accept the constructive criticism, the demand, but I think they go too far with the insults towards you.”

The ‘Chelo’ is convinced that if Marcelo Michel Leaño has kept him as the axis of stellar attack del Guadalajara is due to his day-to-day work, for which he assured that no one has given him anything to be able to be considered recurrently to lead the Guadalajara offensive.

“If a youth squad makes his debut and is playing as a starter, it’s for a reasonbecause he is doing things well, because the coach sees it well, and that is not from one day to the next and that’s it, nobody is there because they gave him something, it is something for which you are working day by day and you earn it “, Said the soccer player with the Chivas number ‘9’ in statements collected by El Informador.

What other options does Michel Leaño have up front?

The coach of Guadalajara already has a broader deck to define his star attack axis, since José Juan Macías joins Ronaldo Cisneros, César Huerta and Paolo Yrizar are his other candidates to play as ‘nine’ rojiblanco, in addition to he can also enable Alexis Vega in that position.