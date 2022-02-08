Andrew Garfield nominated for Best Actor at the 2022 Oscars (and not for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’) – Movie News

Andrew Garfield received his second Oscar nomination! And although his return as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ left the MCU fandom speechless, this was not the film for which he could win the golden statuette.

Is about Tick, Tick…Boom!the musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda which follows the life of Jonathan Larson, a young composer and writer who must overcome his constant anxiety for professional success, this while developing his work “Superbia”, he turns 30 and faces loneliness with a touch of heartbreak. This film gave Andrew his second nomination for Best Actor.

Currently you can enjoy ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ in the Netflix catalog.



This film was written by Steven Levenson, who was based on the life and work of Jonathan Larson himself. The production also has the participation of Alexandra Shipp, robin de jesus, Joshua Henry Y Vanessa Hudgens, who has multiple musical numbers alongside Garfield.

It’s not the first time Andrew Garfield has been nominated for an Oscar.

This is what Andrew Garfield looked like as Desmond T. Doss in the tape ‘To the last man’.



The acting talent of Andrew Garfield had already put him in contention for the Oscar in 2017, the year in which To a man It gave him the entrance to the big leagues of Hollywood, as far as awards are concerned. This movie was directed by Mel Gibson and featured the story of a military doctor, Desmond T. Doss (Garfield), who served during the Battle of Okinawa, and how he became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

Back then, the film received six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, of which it took home two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. In that edition, Garfield competed for the Oscar alongside Viggo Mortensen, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington and Casey Affleck, who won the award for Best Actor for his work in Manchester by the Sea. The 2022 Oscar award ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.