Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor and social networks go crazy

The list of nominees for the next Oscar Awards 2022 was released this past February 8, and after learning that Andrew Garfield was named Best Actor, fans have shown their support for the actor through social networks.

And it is that after his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield has become one of the most beloved actors in recent months, but the film that led him to this great nomination is ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’ premiered in November 2021.

In this film, Andrew plays Jonathan Larson, an extremely talented composer, for which he had to learn to sing and play for the filming of the film.

List of nominees for Best Actor for the next Oscar Awards 2022.

The academy Through his social networks, he announced the list of nominees for the Best Actor category: Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.

After this news, the followers of ‘Spiderman’ congratulated him and showed him their support through Twitterwhere they pointed out that after not having obtained the gold statuette in the film ‘Hasta el último Hombre’, now he had the great opportunity.

Andrew Garfield in the movie Tick, Tick… Boom!