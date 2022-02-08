An Edge of Tomorrow series? Warner has raised it

The lawsuit over Matrix Resurrections uncovers the project to make a series for HBO Max based on the movie Edge of Tomorrow

Recently, Warner Bros. has received a request from Village Roadshow for a rights dispute involving multiple properties of this company. These documents reveal the decision of Warner Bros. to go ahead with a television series of edge of tomorrow despite the film’s sequel being years in development and Village Roadshow’s objections to moving forward with the property.

Released in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow is an American science fiction film starring Tom Cruise Y Emily Blunt. Directed by Doug Liman from a script written by Christopher McQuarriehis story is an adaptation of the 2004 Japanese novel All You Need Is Killfrom hiroshi sakurazaka.

Today we told you that the production studio has sued Warner for the simultaneous release of Matrix Resurrections. Former THR reporter and current Puck News correspondent Eriq Gardner has shared excerpts from the lawsuit On twitter where it can be read in section 20 of the lawsuit that Village Roadshow states that WB has decided to “move forward with a television series based on Edge of Tomorrow, another Village Roadshow movie.”

The Edge of Tomorrow stars and director Doug Liman have expressed interest and support for a potential sequel. The film’s script has gone through several revisions and Liman has praised the new story, but scheduling the return of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt has been quite difficult.

The last update on the sequel came in May 2021, when Blunt said that edge of tomorrow 2 it might be too expensive for Warner Bros. to make. And more now that everything indicates that Village Roadshow will not participate in the production. If the legal issue is resolved, it is possible that Warner will opt for making an Edge of Tomorrow series on HBO Max, with a less expensive cast and telling a different story of the alien invasion.