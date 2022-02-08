America: The squad is dissatisfied with Santiago Solari

In the Águilas del América the squad is dissatisfied with Santiago Solarithe Argentine strategist has not had a good start to the Clausura 2022 tournament and the reality is that the footballers are not comfortable with the way the squad has been managed.

According to the daily record, from the high command with Emilio Azcárraga has detected that several footballers of the current squad are upset with the process by Santiago Solari; especially players who in the previous process enjoyed minutes within the group.

They detail that two of the most annoying soccer players with Solari’s current step are; Bruno Valdez and Federico Vinas, both South Americans have seen their playing time drastically reduced; Above all, the Paraguayan central defender has been totally erased and he was even asked to leave the institution.

On the other hand, the interior does not like the apparent unquestionable holder of Alvaro Fidalgowho since his arrival has become the immovable element for Solari.

They didn’t like the exits

Thus, in America the staff are dissatisfied with Santiago Solari; two edges are important, one of them is the players who have been put in their contract and the other, the way in which they have released several of their elements.

has been criticized the operation of the team under Solari’s command; they have described it as ineffective that ends up not being spectacular and not effective to achieve the points.

Finally, the outputs of elements like Sebastian Cordova and Emanuel Aguilera, are another reason why various elements feel dissatisfied; They did not like the ways in which their colleagues were treated to emigrate to another institution.

