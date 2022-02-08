Always attentive! Billie Eilish stopped the concert for an important reason

U.S. – billie eilish She stopped singing in the middle of one of her shows to help a fan who was having trouble breathing. This happened in Atlanta last February 5. One of the attendees recorded the moment where the artist decided to make herself available to her admirers.

While the famous singer was on stage, one of the fans asked to be taken out of her seat because she had trouble breathing. According Danna Macias, one of those present, the girl was helped and taken to the entrance to make sure she was okay. The singer began to notice that people were moving a lot and when she saw the girl she stopped the concert.

billie eilish He asked his fans to make room for the young woman to pass and get more air. After this, a group started asking for an asthma inhaler, as another young woman was suffering from the same thing. Clearly after the situation, the singer almost completely stopped everything and asked her team if they had one of hers; luckily they were prepared for all the unexpected.

As the device was brought to the girl, the singer continued to ask her followers to give her some space to recover. She then asked them to relax, that she would sing again when everyone felt good to continue. Without a doubt, it was a great gesture on the part of the young artist. Thing that her followers wanted to share with the world, to account for her kindness.

As expected, this fact in the concert of billie eilish was compared to what happened in astro world. Let us remember that more than ten people died in the event of Travis Scott, since he did not hear his audience asking for help. Eilish’s fans noted that the singer is always attentive to everything that happens at her concerts.