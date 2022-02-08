Alvin Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl and could go to jail for several years

What was supposed to be a celebration for the NFL players who made it to the Pro Bowl turned into a nightmare for one of them. Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested after playing the game and his future hangs in the balance.

Las Vegas was where the Pro Bowl was held, but this time what happened there did not stay there, because the charge facing Alvin Kamara is bodily harmThis was reported by the police department of that city.

In a releasethe Las Vegas Police Department mentioned: “On February 5, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Las Vegas Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital where a person was reporting an assault. The victim reported she was beaten at a nightclub“.

“Las Vegas Police Department Detectives’ investigation determined the victim was beaten by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara.. He was located and detained without incident on February 6. Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for substantial bodily harm.“, they add.

That is, what Alvin Kamara had the incident for which he is arrested the night before playing the Pro Bowl and after the game, it was his capture and to see how his sentence ends, which could be up to 5 years, which could be the end of his NFL career.

Las Vegas, the city of sin for Alvin Kamara and some others from the NFL

In any city or state in the world, there is a risk of committing any crime and also paying for it. buuuut, in Las Vegas, this seems to be much more prevalent for NFL players like Alvin Kamara and others.

In this season, Not only is Alvin Kamara’s career at risk, but also Henry Ruggs III’s.. The former Raiders wide receiver is in jail after killing a person in a car accident a few months ago.

Nate Hobbs, also of the Raiders, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at the beginning of this 2022. So, these are not isolated cases in NFL players, they call it the ‘City of Sin’ for a reason and Alvin Kamara along with some others, learned it the hard way.