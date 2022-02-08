All the nominees for the Oscars 2022 | Oscar Awards 2022
The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is preparing to dress up again, on March 27, with its best clothes. This Tuesday, the Academy announced the list of nominees to win the coveted statuettes in an edition marked by the return of the big premieres to theaters. After an edition, that of 2021, which went more unnoticed due to the scourge of the coronavirus, and some Golden Globes that have gone less due to their scandals, the Oscars return with the intention of recovering the old normality. The Spaniards Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias have been nominated in the categories of best actor, actress and soundtrack, respectively. The Mexican Guillermo del Toro competes in the category of best director. And the American Steven Spielberg, with the seven nominations won by his version of West Side Story(film, director, secondary actress, photography, production design, costume and sound design), has become the director whose filmography adds the most Oscar nominations (138), ahead of William Wyler.
Best film
- Belfast, Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas
- CODA: The sounds of silence, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger
- don’t look up, Adam McKay and Kevin J Messick
- Drive My Car, Teruhisa Yamamoto
- dunes, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter
- Williams method, Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith
- Licorice Pizza, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson
- the alley of lost souls, Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper
- the power of the dog, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier
- West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger
best address
- Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza
- Jane Champion, for the power of the dog
- Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
best Actor
- Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, for the power of the dog
- Andrew Gardfield, with Tick, tick… Boom!
- Will Smith, for Williams method
- Denzel Washington, for Macbeth
Best actress
- Jessica Chastain, for Tammy Faye’s eyes
- Olivia Coleman, for the dark daughter
- Penelope Cruz for parallel mothers
- Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, for spencer
Best Supporting Actor
- Cirian Hinds, for Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, for the power of the dog
- Troy Kotsur, for CODA: The Sounds of Silence
- JK Simmons, for Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, for the power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley, for the dark daughter
- Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story
- Judi Dench, for Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, for the power of the dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, for Williams method
best international film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- flee (Denmark)
- It was the hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- the worst person in the world (Norway)
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh.
- Don’t look up Adam McKay and David Sirota
- Williams method, Zach Baylin.
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The worst person in the world Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA: The sounds of silence, sian heder
- Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
- dunes, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- dog power, Jane Campion
- the dark daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Best Animated Feature Film
- Charm, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
- Luke, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
- fly, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie
- Raya and the last dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
- The Mitchells against the machines, Michael Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, and Nathan Truesdell
- Attic, Stanley Nelson and Traci Curry
- fly, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie
- Summer of Soul, Questlove, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, and David Dinerstein
- writing with fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
best soundtrack
- Don’t look up Nicholas Britell
- dunes, hans zimmer
- Charm, Germain Franco
- parallel mothers, Alberto Iglesias
- dog power, Johnny Greenwood
best photography
- dunes, Greig Fraser
- The alley of lost souls, Dan Laustsen
- dog power, Ari Wegner
- Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnell
- west side story, Janusz Kaminski
better sound
- Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- dunes, Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett
- No time to die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- dog power, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- west side story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy
Best song
- Be Alive, from Williams method (Beyonce and Dixson)
- two caterpillars, from Charm (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- down to joy, from Belfast (Van Morrison)
- no time to die, from no time to die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
- Somehow You Do, from 4 days (Dian Warren)
Best Production Design
- dunes, Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The alley of lost souls, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- dog power, Grant Major and Amber Richards
- Macbeth, Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
- west side story, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
Best Costume Design
- cruel, Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
- dunes, Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
- The alley of lost souls, louis sequeira
- west side story, Paul Tazewell
best montage
- Don’t look up Hank Corvin
- dunes, joe walker
- Williams method, Pamela Martin
- the power of the dogPeter Scyberras
- Tick, tick… Boom!Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best hair and makeup
- The king of Zamunda, Michael Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- cruel, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- dunes, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr
- Tammy Faye’s eyes, Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh
- the gucci house, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Better visual effects
- dunes, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- No time to die Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Daniel Sudick
- FreeGuy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Daniel Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver
Best animated short
- Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
- Beast, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz
- petite red, Daniel Ojari and Michael Please
- boxballet, Anton Dyakov
- The Windhouse Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Barbosa
Best fiction short
- Ala kachuu – Take And Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger
- dress, Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki
- The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
- On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
- please hold, KD Davila and Omer Levin Menekse
Best Documentary Short
- Audible, Matthew Ogens and Geoff McLean
- Show me the way home Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
- The Queen of Basketball, Ben Proudfoot
- Three Songs for Benazir, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
- When we were stalkers Jay Rosenblatt