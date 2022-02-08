All the nominees for the Oscars 2022 | Oscar Awards 2022

The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is preparing to dress up again, on March 27, with its best clothes. This Tuesday, the Academy announced the list of nominees to win the coveted statuettes in an edition marked by the return of the big premieres to theaters. After an edition, that of 2021, which went more unnoticed due to the scourge of the coronavirus, and some Golden Globes that have gone less due to their scandals, the Oscars return with the intention of recovering the old normality. The Spaniards Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias have been nominated in the categories of best actor, actress and soundtrack, respectively. The Mexican Guillermo del Toro competes in the category of best director. And the American Steven Spielberg, with the seven nominations won by his version of West Side Story(film, director, secondary actress, photography, production design, costume and sound design), has become the director whose filmography adds the most Oscar nominations (138), ahead of William Wyler.

Best film

Belfast , Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, and Tamar Thomas

CODA: The sounds of silence, Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger

don’t look up , Adam McKay and Kevin J Messick

Drive My Car , Teruhisa Yamamoto

dunes , Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter

Williams method, Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith

Licorice Pizza , Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson

the alley of lost souls , Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper

the power of the dog , Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, and Roger Frappier

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger

best address

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza

Jane Champion, for the power of the dog

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

best Actor

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, for the power of the dog

Andrew Gardfield, with Tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith, for Williams method

Denzel Washington, for Macbeth

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, for Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Coleman, for the dark daughter

Penelope Cruz for parallel mothers

Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, for spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Cirian Hinds, for Belfast

Jesse Plemons, for the power of the dog

Troy Kotsur, for CODA: The Sounds of Silence

JK Simmons, for Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, for the power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, for the dark daughter

Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story

Judi Dench, for Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, for the power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, for Williams method

best international film

Drive My Car (Japan)

flee (Denmark)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

the worst person in the world (Norway)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh.

Don’t look up Adam McKay and David Sirota

Williams method, Zach Baylin.

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The worst person in the world Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA: The sounds of silence, sian heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

dunes, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

dog power, Jane Campion

the dark daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm, Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Luke, Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

fly, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie

Raya and the last dragon, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

The Mitchells against the machines, Michael Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, and Nathan Truesdell

Attic, Stanley Nelson and Traci Curry

fly, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte de La Gournerie

Summer of Soul, Questlove, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, and David Dinerstein

writing with fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

best soundtrack

Don’t look up Nicholas Britell

dunes, hans zimmer

Charm, Germain Franco

parallel mothers, Alberto Iglesias

dog power, Johnny Greenwood

best photography

dunes, Greig Fraser

The alley of lost souls, Dan Laustsen

dog power, Ari Wegner

Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnell

west side story, Janusz Kaminski

better sound

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

dunes, Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett

No time to die Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

dog power, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

west side story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy

Best song

Be Alive, from Williams method (Beyonce and Dixson)

two caterpillars, from Charm (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

down to joy, from Belfast (Van Morrison)

no time to die, from no time to die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Somehow You Do, from 4 days (Dian Warren)

Best Production Design

dunes, Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

The alley of lost souls, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

dog power, Grant Major and Amber Richards

Macbeth, Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

west side story, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

Best Costume Design

cruel, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

dunes, Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan

The alley of lost souls, louis sequeira

west side story, Paul Tazewell

best montage

Don’t look up Hank Corvin

dunes, joe walker

Williams method, Pamela Martin

the power of the dog Peter Scyberras

Tick, tick… Boom!Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best hair and makeup

The king of Zamunda, Michael Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

cruel, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

dunes, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr

Tammy Faye’s eyes, Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh

the gucci house, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Better visual effects

dunes, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

No time to die Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Daniel Sudick

FreeGuy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Daniel Sudick

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver

Best animated short

Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Beast, Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz

petite red, Daniel Ojari and Michael Please

boxballet, Anton Dyakov

The Windhouse Wiper, Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez Barbosa

Best fiction short

Ala kachuu – Take And Run, Maria Brendle and Nadine Luchinger

dress, Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki

The Long Goodbye, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

On My Mind, Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

please hold, KD Davila and Omer Levin Menekse

Best Documentary Short