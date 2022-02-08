Alessandra Ambrosio’s beach day in Brazil, Shawn Mendes’ vacation in Hawaii: celebrities in one click

Michelle Rodríguez made her first diet at the age of eight: “my body is different”

Speaking about her physical build, the comedian and singer admitted that she didn’t always get opportunities because of “her big body.”

The forbidden relationship with Chespirito, his broken love with Quico and the anger of the entire cast: Florinda Meza, the most controversial of Chavo del 8

Today is the 73rd birthday of the woman who played one of the most popular characters in the series: Doña Florinda. Her strong character and the importance of her that she dealt with in the decision-making of the series, thanks to her affinity with Roberto Gómez Bolaños, generated great discomfort among her companions. And everyone turned their back on her, even those who came to love her, like Carlos Villagrán

Frida Sofía’s uncle told how the singer is after her arrest in Miami

At the end of January, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán was arrested for disrupting public order in the restaurant ‘La Joia’, now Pedro Moctezuma told how his niece is

The new bet of Victoria Vannucci and her restaurant in California: personalized menus and famous clients

From Pachamama, the sustainable venue she runs in San Diego, the former model and her team offer private dinners to tourists and residents. How much is it per person and who has already tried their dishes

The rivalry between Joaquín Levinton and El Polaco for the varenikes in Masterchef Celebrity

The Turf singer dismissed the advice of the cumbiero, who was invited by the production of the reality show to help the participants

