Agur Tarantino – News from Gipuzkoa

Quentin Tarantino is already back from everything. The director of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ foresees his retirement-he has confessed that he will make one more film, the tenth of his career, and will stop making films- while he has just made his debut as a novelist. Yes, a new writer at 58 years old. Last year he brought his previous film to literature, the successful ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ (‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’), where he set the plot in the golden 60s, darkened by Charlie’s crimes Manson, and boosted by the superb interpretations of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The comedy -less hooligan and feral than usual- went a bit outside the canons of the filmmaker, but it swept the box office (it raised 344 million euros worldwide) and despite the fact that his love letter to the West Coast hippie and cinephile did not convince a part of his followers, he got 10 Oscar nominations. Finally, he only took two statuettes: Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design.

Tarantino is a true musical gourmet who through his films has vindicated (and made fashionable) surf music, the greasy soul, rock and roll, or even country anthems like in the main song of ‘Django unchained’. On this occasion, he vindicated Los Bravos by giving prominence to the song ‘Bring a Little Loving’, included in the film’s trailer. An expert in rescuing hidden gems from the history of pop, he removed Los Bravos from their unfair label of ‘one hit wonder’, the so-called one-hit artists, and chose another song from his repertoire other than the well-known ‘Black is black ‘.

About publishing a book of these characteristics, it is nothing that has not been done before in the cinema. In past decades it was a recurring move: with the aim of stretching the success of the film and capturing the most insatiable fans, the story was rewritten including some extra information, with full freedom of movement, giving rise to a somewhat different version. that in some cases brought light to open endings, changed scenes or added more content to the characters. So that the result was believable and the essence was not lost, it was the writers themselves who were in charge of the novelization.

Judging by the reviews received, generally very positive, the jump to literature has gone well for the iconic American director. This excerpt belongs to the writer Carlos Zanón: “Tarantino is right in understanding that it is a new format and often robs us of the predictable. Narrated from a very free third person, who addresses the reader so much, translates the thoughts of the Perra Brandy or the sounds of a baby, is a fast text, but not crazy, neither skeletal nor baroque.It is a book with a vocation for a pocket edition to entertain and ensures that its reading does not offend the intelligence of the reader and surely that of the In the same way -ready as most for marketing-, it can also stand as a fetish book for fans in future hardcover”. In the New York Times they describe his prose as a “tasty concoction”, they compare him with the crime novelist Elmore Leonard, who made his literary naturalness a recognizable hallmark and where ‘Jackie Brown’ (1997) comes from. Journalist Dwight Garner assures in the New York newspaper that Tarantino narrates “an interesting story in a simple way, which is really complicated”. Finally, the praises of the book continue in The Washington Post: “The spark-flying Tarantino classic… Explosive dialogue, with its mix of street and formal cadences, almost as effective written as it is read aloud. Far from being The throwaway artifact it sometimes pretends to be, Tarantino’s debut novel may even, as has been hinted, herald the start of a new direction for this relentlessly inventive director.”

Tenth time lucky

Ten movies and he retires. It is the message that the millions of followers of the Knoxville genius are resisting from becoming a reality. It looks like there is no going back. Bill Maher, the well-known HBO presenter, took advantage of the promotion of Tarantino’s writing debut to insist that the time had not come to leave him: “You are at the peak of your career,” Maher told him on his show, to which The aforementioned replied very convinced. “That’s why I want to leave it,” Tarantino stressed during the interview. “I know the history of cinema and from this moment on directors don’t get better,” he added. “Working for 30 years making movies isn’t as long as other people, but that’s a long career. It’s a very long career. I’ve given everything I’ve got.”

The expiration date has not caught anyone by surprise. It began to become public at the time of ‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015) and has not moved a millimeter from its purpose. Nothing is known yet about the course of an excellent filmography that is looking for an epilogue that is up to the task, now that 30 years have passed since his debut in ‘Reservoir Dogs’. There is the unmistakable perfume of the unruly embers of his cinema, so difficult to label but that at the same time drinks from a vast cinephile tradition. In its 1992 premiere, we find a tailor-made cast, where the main and secondary characters shine with the same force (Tim Roth, Harvey Keitel, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Michael Madsen).

Tarantino, a young man overflowing with talent who had grown up in the culture of the video store, moved away from political correctness, bathed the scenes in blood and violence, included long dialogues as absurd as they were hilarious and what also makes Tarantino a recognizable director: contributed his clinical eye for the preparation of soundtracks. In ‘Reservoir Dogs’ stood out ‘Little Green Bag’, by George Baker Selection, or ‘Stuck In The Middle With You`, by Stealers Wheel, among other songs. The highly original and restrained thriller had put a brash young thug on the Hollywood map.

It is probably the most obvious choice. ‘Pulp Fiction’ has not lost an ounce of genius and many consider it his great masterpiece. If Tarantino goes down in history, it will be because of the adventures of those two hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson is Jules and John Travolta plays Vincent, both memorable) who get into a tremendous mess on a mission that aims to guard the his master’s wife, played by Uma Thurman. Everything good that ‘Reservoir Dogs’ pointed out is skillfully executed in ‘Pulp Fiction’, more convoluted, more complete and brilliant as a ball of fire. It’s hard to stick with just one scene. The same thing happens with its vindicated soundtrack, which goes from the instrumental rock of ‘Misirlou’ (Dick Dale and His del tones) to the sticky soul of Edwin Collins (‘A Girl Like You’), the hypnotic “Girl, You´ll be a woman soon” by Urge Overkill…

His next film, ‘Jackie Brown’, the only one in which the script does not belong to him, is a bit like ‘Death Proof’ (2007): they are usually branded as “minor” works, but they hide some of their better characters, curious plots and, of course, unbeatable songs like that ‘Across 110th Street’ by Bobby Womack. Both function as tributes to the author: to the Blaxpotation cinematographic movement on the one hand, to series B cinema and to his teacher John Carpenter on the part of ‘Death Proof’.

“If I had to name two Tarantino films, I would prefer Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds” Pablo Zalacain physiotherapist

“When Miguel comes he joins us to watch movies. We prefer laughing to have a good time” nunI jimenez retired