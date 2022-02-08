Adele, Billie Eilish and Little Simz triumphed at the Brit Awards 2022

With three awards, the singer Adele was the great winner of the ceremony of the brit awards that took place this Tuesday 8 in London, which also saw the recognition of Billie Eilish and Little Simz.

Adele, who released her recent album “30” at the end of 2021, returned to the place that catapulted her to fame after six years of absence and added three awards: Best British Album, Best British Song for “Easy On Me” and Best British Artist.

The London singer is the second artist with the most Brits in history, with twelve awards, surpassing Coldplay who has ninebut far from the 18 of Robbie Williams, who conquered thirteen alone and five more when he was part of Take That.

“I always like to come home. The Brits are a very important part of my life. I am very proud to be an artist and to be a woman,” Adele said in her speech, dedicating the award to her son.

Best New Artistanother of the important categories of the ceremony, was for the rapper Little Simzwho, despite the nature of the award, has already released four albums, the most recent last September.

The quartet Wolf Alice was consecrated as Best British Group Y Dua Lipa managed to prevail as Best Pop/R&B Act (in 2021 it had won two of the most important prizes), while Sam Fender took the recognition to Best Rock/Alternative Act.

On the foreign side, the American billie eilish managed to be the Best International Artist and the award of Best International Group it was for silk sonicthe project formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.