A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are traveling in a Ferrari at these speeds…

It is a silver Ferrari 488. The Italian car is worth 400,000 euros and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. It is one of the most chosen supercars by the stars. Do not miss the images!

February 08, 2022 09:20 a.m.

A$AP Rocky aboard his Ferrari 488

Undoubtedly one of the news of the month is Rihanna’s pregnancy. In recent days, photos of her with her partner A $ AP Rocky were leaked, in which her belly betrays the secret they both hid. After that, it was the artists themselves who confirmed it. They are both car fanatics and have a lot, although the ferrari 488 stands out as the fastest in the collection.

This ship, like all models of the Italian brand, enjoys an exclusivity that very few cars have. The chosen option was silver, something rare if we consider that most opt ​​for the traditional red.

The Italian supercar is one of the most prized cars for speed lovers. Its V8 3.9 biturbo engine with 720 hp allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds and can reach 340 km/h.

This is what the Ferrari 488 looks like

It’s about the fastest car the couple has, though. This beast was bought by A$AP Rocky in his bachelor days. It is unknown exactly when he acquired the car, but the truth is that taking into account its cost, he must have paid around 400,000 euros.

There are no photos that show the couple aboard this Ferrari, but without a doubt Rihanna will have traveled aboard this supercar, especially if we take into account that she is also a fan of speed. We imagine that now they will be more careful with the artist’s pregnancy…